Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $18.21 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC cut shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.15.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

Home Depot stock opened at $366.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.63 and a 200-day moving average of $335.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $363.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

