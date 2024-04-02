Norris Perne & French LLP MI Grows Stock Position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned approximately 0.19% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 171.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $254,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $47.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.43.

About Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

