Norris Perne & French LLP MI Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 181,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,465,000 after buying an additional 19,956 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Stryker Stock Down 0.9 %

SYK stock opened at $354.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.52. The company has a market capitalization of $134.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

