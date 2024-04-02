Norris Perne & French LLP MI Grows Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $13,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SSNC stock opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.44.
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
