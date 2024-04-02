Norris Perne & French LLP MI Cuts Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned approximately 0.21% of Dolby Laboratories worth $17,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 175.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:DLB opened at $83.56 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.87 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.98 million. Research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $754,095.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,540.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

