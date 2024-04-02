Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 20,207 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $32,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.38.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,314. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.61. The company has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

