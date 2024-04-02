Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Short Interest Up 14.2% in March

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,950,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the February 29th total of 16,600,000 shares. Currently, 19.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JWN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.54.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nordstrom

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nordstrom Stock Down 4.6 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 315.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nordstrom by 44.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

JWN stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.23. 3,181,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,642,567. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.