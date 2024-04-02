NIO (NYSE:NIO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.38

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 11224965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of NIO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in NIO by 352.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 491,140 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,918,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,241,000 after buying an additional 4,835,232 shares during the last quarter. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

