NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.58.

NFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

TSE:NFI opened at C$12.96 on Tuesday. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$7.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.94.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.228641 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendy Wai Ting Kei sold 6,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.44, for a total transaction of C$78,798.72. In other NFI Group news, Director Colin Robertson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$582,375.00. Also, Director Wendy Wai Ting Kei sold 6,888 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.44, for a total transaction of C$78,798.72. Insiders purchased 61,658 shares of company stock valued at $700,908 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

