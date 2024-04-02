Newton One Investments LLC Sells 6,088 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Newton One Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.48. 3,717,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543,151. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.98. The company has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

