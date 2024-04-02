Newton One Investments LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Newton One Investments LLC cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,037,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $39,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 176,184 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.54. The company had a trading volume of 16,898,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,126,770. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $178.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.