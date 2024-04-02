New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. New Concept Energy has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

