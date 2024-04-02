Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $605.51 and last traded at $606.43. 537,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,449,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $614.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.18.

Netflix Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $589.31 and a 200-day moving average of $492.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total value of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,769 shares of company stock worth $139,065,913 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

