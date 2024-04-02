Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Lowered by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,769 shares of company stock worth $139,065,913. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.18.

Netflix Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $4.23 on Tuesday, reaching $610.08. 662,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,450,286. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $589.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.09. The stock has a market cap of $264.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $315.62 and a one year high of $634.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

