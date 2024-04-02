Nervos Network Trading 19.7% Lower This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $729.98 million and $40.78 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,557,409,606 coins and its circulating supply is 43,874,703,598 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

