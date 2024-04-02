Nervos Network Trading 19.7% Lower This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $729.98 million and $40.78 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,887.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.35 or 0.00962769 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.36 or 0.00162945 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009015 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00045966 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00052019 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.58 or 0.00184527 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00133292 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000560 BTC.
Nervos Network Coin Profile
CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,557,409,606 coins and its circulating supply is 43,874,703,598 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.
