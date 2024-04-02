NEAR Protocol Price Tops $6.28 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.62 billion and approximately $381.43 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $6.28 or 0.00009566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00072201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00027637 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00016837 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000129 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,184,220,129 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,016,312 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,184,020,239 with 1,054,016,312 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.30981773 USD and is down -10.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 387 active market(s) with $418,519,640.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

