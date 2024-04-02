Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 121,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

