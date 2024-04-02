National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Gap Up to $8.10

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $8.40. National Energy Services Reunited shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 152 shares.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Energy Services Reunited

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 89.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company's Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.