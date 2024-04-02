Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 2%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 124,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 764,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Mullen Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

