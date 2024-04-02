MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.30

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €67.30 ($72.37) and last traded at €67.25 ($72.31), with a volume of 111409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €67.20 ($72.26).

MorphoSys Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €60.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 526.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.61.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.

Featured Articles

