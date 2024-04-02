Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 417 shares.The stock last traded at $153.26 and had previously closed at $157.00.
Moog Stock Down 2.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.72.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Moog had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $856.85 million during the quarter.
Moog Increases Dividend
About Moog
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
