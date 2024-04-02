Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) was up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.20 and last traded at $41.13. Approximately 38,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 199,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MEG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $165.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

