Monero Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and approximately $57.52 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $121.43 or 0.00183630 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,125.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $634.24 or 0.00959146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.56 or 0.00162657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00045863 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00052192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00133314 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000558 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,418,422 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

