Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 54311256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Mobile Streams Trading Down 7.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.07.

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells digital content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, Asia, North America, and Latin America. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

