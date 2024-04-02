MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC) vs. Cango (NYSE:CANG) Head-To-Head Comparison

MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report) and Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of MMTec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Cango shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of MMTec shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Cango shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

MMTec has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cango has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MMTec 0 0 0 0 N/A Cango 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MMTec and Cango, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares MMTec and Cango’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MMTec N/A N/A N/A Cango -2.04% -0.88% -0.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MMTec and Cango’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MMTec $1.10 million 144.74 -$5.64 million N/A N/A Cango $2.06 billion 0.10 -$5.33 million ($0.07) -21.29

Cango has higher revenue and earnings than MMTec.

Summary

MMTec beats Cango on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MMTec

MMTec, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications. The company enables its customers to white label its trading interface, as well as select modular functionalities. It serves hedge funds, mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms. MMTec, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

About Cango

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new-car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers. It also provides automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers, which includes facilitating the sale of insurance policies from insurance brokers or companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

