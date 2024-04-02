MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Raised to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MKSI. Benchmark increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of MKSI traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,984. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.01. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $135.51.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.25 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $30,722.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,795.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $30,722.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,795.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,162,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,526 shares of company stock worth $7,293,057. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

