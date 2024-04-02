Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,887 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $552,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

