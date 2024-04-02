Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Derek Mapp Acquires 9,153 Shares

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Derek Mapp acquired 9,153 shares of Mitie Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £9,793.71 ($12,294.39).

Mitie Group Trading Up 0.4 %

LON:MTO traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 105.40 ($1.32). 1,775,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,959. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 104.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 101.72. Mitie Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 77.50 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.61. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,517.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

