Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 130.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MIRM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ MIRM traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 262,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,955. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.14. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $69.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.73 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.33% and a negative return on equity of 66.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $28,572.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lara Longpre sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $28,572.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,202 shares of company stock valued at $359,119. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 211,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 111,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,476,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,099,000 after acquiring an additional 782,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 456,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after buying an additional 215,542 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3,544.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,164,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,383,000 after buying an additional 1,132,723 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

