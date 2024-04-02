Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIE)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HIE opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $51,066.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,176,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,137,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 166,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,236 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 13.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.