Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) were down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $120.92 and last traded at $121.70. Approximately 10,197,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 19,213,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.62.

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $135.70 billion, a PE ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $585,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,506,605.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,890 shares of company stock valued at $26,952,017 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

