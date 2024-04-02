Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total transaction of $1,595,045.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,547 shares in the company, valued at $98,042,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $1,584,002.61.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.12, for a total transaction of $1,607,983.92.

On Friday, March 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.83, for a total transaction of $1,630,317.03.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $1,735,966.65.

On Thursday, March 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total transaction of $1,654,215.93.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $1,617,790.71.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $1,701,107.22.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.80, for a total transaction of $1,695,997.80.

On Friday, February 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.72, for a total transaction of $1,728,302.52.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,756,486.74.

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,910. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.05 and its 200-day moving average is $206.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.45 and a beta of 0.63. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $258.69.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $6,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

