MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $75.78 and a 52-week high of $124.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.87 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other news, VP Erika Lapish acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.86 per share, for a total transaction of $38,930.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,823. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

