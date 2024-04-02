Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $52.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.55.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRUS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Merus from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Merus from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Merus stock opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.10. Merus has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.43 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 352.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. On average, analysts predict that Merus will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Merus by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Merus by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Merus by 107.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 871.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

