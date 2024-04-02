Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Lowered to “Underperform” at Wedbush

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $148.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $155.00. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTH. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.67.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 1.9 %

MTH opened at $172.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $109.23 and a 12 month high of $179.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 17.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $35,340.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,408.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $121,638.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $798,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $35,340.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,859 shares in the company, valued at $284,408.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,998 shares of company stock worth $635,171. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

