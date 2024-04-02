mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.75

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.75 and last traded at C$5.75, with a volume of 23028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares cut their price target on mdf commerce from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

mdf commerce Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$252.39 million, a PE ratio of -17.94, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.13.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$30.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.15 million. mdf commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. Equities analysts expect that mdf commerce inc. will post 0.02292 EPS for the current year.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

