Mdex Price Hits $0.0508 on Major Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Mdex token can now be purchased for $0.0508 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $48.24 million and $3.50 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mdex Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

