McBride (LON:MCB) Sets New 12-Month High at $104.00

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 99.08 ($1.24), with a volume of 2649194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.60 ($1.25).

McBride Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £172.46 million, a P/E ratio of 996.00, a PEG ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at McBride

In other news, insider Mark Strickland acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($12,427.82). Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

McBride Company Profile

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

