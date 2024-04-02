Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MASI. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Masimo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.29.

MASI opened at $144.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.91 and a beta of 0.97. Masimo has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.69 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Masimo by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Masimo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Masimo by 1,011.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

