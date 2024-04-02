Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.51 and last traded at $71.96. Approximately 2,814,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 14,405,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.63, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,806,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,260.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $8,983,290. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,391 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,036,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,499,000 after buying an additional 95,003 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 15.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.8% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.