Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the technology company's stock.

Marchex Price Performance

Shares of MCHX opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.96. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Marchex during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 11.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 30,972 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

