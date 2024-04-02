MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MMD)

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Price Performance

MMD stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.13. 65,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,983. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94.

Get MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.