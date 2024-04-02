Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) EVP Sells $131,328.80 in Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $131,328.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,324.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE M traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,891,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,343,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 186.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on M. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

