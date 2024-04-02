Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) CFO Sells $260,666.77 in Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 13,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $260,666.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,570.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,891,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,343,158. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

Macy's (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Macy's had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business's revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.49%.

M has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut shares of Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Macy’s by 1,054.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,092,000 after buying an additional 9,906,912 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Macy’s by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,582,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,603,000 after buying an additional 3,523,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $62,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,390,000 after buying an additional 2,645,577 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after buying an additional 2,287,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

