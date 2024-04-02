Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) CEO Antony Spring Sells 14,859 Shares

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) CEO Antony Spring sold 14,859 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $291,682.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,848.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Antony Spring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Antony Spring sold 3,075 shares of Macy’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $62,361.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Antony Spring sold 13,404 shares of Macy’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $273,709.68.

M stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. 3,891,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,343,158. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 2.15. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 186.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Macy’s by 1,054.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,912 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 171.1% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,582,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $62,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,287 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

