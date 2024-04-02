Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.60 to C$16.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LUN

Insider Buying and Selling

Lundin Mining Price Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00. 16.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$14.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.81. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.18 and a 12 month high of C$14.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. Analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

About Lundin Mining

(Get Free Report

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.