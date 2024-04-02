Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.75. 7,938,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 37,686,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Several research firms recently commented on LCID. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.80.

Lucid Group Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. The company had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

