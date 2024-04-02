LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th.

LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 121.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

LTC stock opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 13.29 and a quick ratio of 13.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 32.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter worth $143,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Articles

