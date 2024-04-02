Lisk (LSK) Price Down 14.8% Over Last Week

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00002715 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $254.75 million and approximately $15.31 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001884 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001483 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001503 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

