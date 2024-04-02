LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 65,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after buying an additional 200,697 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after buying an additional 105,968 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

